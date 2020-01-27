Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on NBC - Thursday, February 13, 2020
02/13/2020 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Adrian Pimento shows up unexpectedly to seek Jake and Charles' help after claiming someone is trying to kill him. The rest of the squad endures a Workplace Conflict seminar.
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. After Capt. Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) demotion to patrolman at the end of season six, the squad's world is turned upside down.
Rounding out the ensemble is the newly promoted Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a muscle-bound human mountain who loves nothing more than his three little daughters, except for a fresh carton of full-fat yogurt. The man loves yogurt. Reporting to him is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a consummate rule follower with a weak spot for dork dancing and her husband, Jake.
The other detectives in the squad include Jake's best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers are their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.
Created by Emmy Award-winning writer/producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" won the 2014 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical (Samberg). Emmy winner Braugher earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from 2014-16.
