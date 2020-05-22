Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, June 11, 2020
"Cinco de Mayo" - Jackie secures a liquor sponsor for the Cinco de Mayo party at Mitzy's bar, and Javier is thrilled to be the emcee of the celebration.
Also, Jackie gets jealous when she notices Barry (Kyle Bornheimer) flirting with the sponsor representative, on BROKE, Thursday, June 11 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
