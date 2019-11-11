Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, Nov. 19

"Six Out of Six" - Mike and Rio are at odds with each other when they consider having a kid of their own; and they soon get a taste of the parenting life when they are forced to take care of Portia's six piglets. Meanwhile, Kay and Beau may have found common ground during the annual Euchre tournament PARTY ON an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, NOV. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC appand Hulu.

"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

"Six Out of Six" was written by Nathan Chetty and directed by Molly McGlynn.

The series is from 20thCentury FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine PopeandDax Shepard serve as executive producers.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.





Related Articles View More TV Stories