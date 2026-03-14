Video: First Look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

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Check out footage from Puccini's Madama Butterfly, running now through April 12 at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Meet Cio-Cio-San — known as Madama Butterfly — a faithful but doomed geisha in love with B.F. Pinkerton. Everyone but Butterfly knows the Navy lieutenant will break her heart and ruin her life.

Opera newcomers will be swept away by the familiar melodies, gorgeous costuming, and colorful sets — and seasoned opera fans will thrill at this beautiful, thoughtful production from Lyric Opera’s own Matthew Ozawa that brings new dimension to an age-old story.

The opera is conducted by Domingo Hindoyan and stars Karah Son, one of the leading interpreters of Butterfly in our time.

Check out a first look at the production here!