Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST at Lakeshore Players

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If you’re looking for a fun night out, The Importance of Being Earnest at Lakeshore Players Theatre (now through March 22, 20026) is a great pick. This play is a classic for a reason—full of witty jokes, ridiculous mix-ups, and all the awkward romance you could want.

The story follows Jack Worthing (Cody Carlson), who’s trying to win over Gwendolen Fairfax but has to get past her intimidating mom, Lady Bracknell. Meanwhile, his friend Algernon (Lewis Youngren) stirs up trouble of his own while pursuing Cecily Cardew, Jack’s ward. Between fake names, secret identities, and some seriously sharp one-liners, the plot gets delightfully messy.

Cody Carlson plays Jack with the right mix of charm and exasperation, and Lewis Youngren is a total scene-stealer as the mischievous Algernon. Skye Stuempert nails Gwendolen’s confident, “I always get what I want” vibe, while Aerin O’Malley’s Cecily is playful and full of personality. And wow—Mary Cutler as Lady Bracknell is hilarious; she owns every scene she’s in.

The whole cast has great chemistry, and director Craig Johnson keeps the pace quick so the comedy never drags. The costumes, set, and lighting really help sell the old-fashioned Victorian vibe without feeling stiff or boring.

Bottom line: it’s clever, it’s funny, and it’s just plain fun. Even though it’s over 100 years old, Wilde’s jokes still hit. If you like a night full of laughs and classic British humor, this show is worth checking out.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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