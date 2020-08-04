Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEING REUBEN on THE CW - Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00PM
The episode airs from 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET.
THE PRESSURE'S ON - In the last leg of his trip to New York, Reuben participates in a series of promotional meetings for the brand. But the nerves kick in when Reuben is asked to do a last-minute speech in front of New York's most influential beauty bloggers (#105). Original airdate 8/21/2020. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Reuben de Maid is an extraordinary 14-year-old boy who loves makeup, has appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and is chasing his dream of becoming a make-up superstar.
A talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, 14-year-old Reuben de Maid became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on "Little Big Shots." The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and make-up expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warm-hearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. BEING REUBEN takes a passionate look at how a loving family has given their special teen the strength to stand out.
BEING REUBEN stars Reuben de Maid and is from Ricochet Ltd., a Warner Bros. International Television Production Company, and Krempelwood Ltd., with executive producers Emma Walsh of Ricochet, Blair Krempel and Mark Wood.
