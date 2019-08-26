Scoop: Coming Up on LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Sunday, September 1, 2019
Kyle's first day in Outdoor Man HR is more than he bargained for when Chuck and Joe file a complaint against Mike. Meanwhile, Ryan finds himself in the doghouse when he, Kristen and Boyd take care of a neighbor's puppy in the "HR's Rough n' Stuff" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Sunday, Sept. 1 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-709) (TV-PG L)
Hit family comedy LAST MAN STANDING moves to FOX for its upcoming seventh season. The series stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
Mike tries to escape all the female energy at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions - and which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jet Jurgenson as Kristin and Ryan's young son, BOYD; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; and Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
Hit family comedy LAST MAN STANDING moves to FOX for its upcoming seventh season. The series stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
Mike tries to escape all the female energy at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions - and which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jet Jurgenson as Kristin and Ryan's young son, BOYD; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; and Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.