Scoop: Coming Up on BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Sunday, August 28, 2022

BEAT SHAZAM airing Sunday, Aug. 28 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Aug. 25, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Sunday, August 28, 2022 Hosted by Jamie Foxx, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars. Teams of Fire Marshalls, Deputy-Sheriffs and a married military couple compete for the million dollar prize in the "Holding Out for a Hero!" episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Sunday, Aug. 28 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer, activist and CEO Corinne Foxx, as deejay, BEAT SHAZAM is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world's most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its four previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.

In Season Five, BEAT SHAZAM will include a special father/daughter episode, a special episode featuring teachers, as well as a special episode dedicated to heroes, featuring military members, fire fighters and police officers.

BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Apploff, BARRY Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

Check out the best moments FROM season four here:



