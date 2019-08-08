Scoop: CBS This Morning Listings for the Week of August 12

Scoop: CBS This Morning Listings for the Week of August 12Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.

Saturday, August 10
- Saturday Sessions: Wilder Woods
- The Dish: Jessica and Stephen Rose

Monday, August 12
- Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Antiracist
- Jillian Bell, actress in Brittany Runs a Marathon

Tuesday, August 13
- ​Wyatt Russell, actor in Lodge 49

Wednesday, August 14
- Jada Pinkett Smith, actress in Angel Has Fallen

Thursday, August 15
- TBD

Friday, August 16
- Carlos Santana, guitarist who played at the original Woodstock



