Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 29, 2025- HAMILTON And WICKED Lead the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! It's a brand new day and we've got your daily roundup of all the must-know stories from across the Great White Way and beyond. Today, we explore the history of feminist plays leading up to Broadway's newest offering, LIBERATION, and take a look at the latest Broadway grosses with HAMILTON and WICKED dominating the charts. Don’t miss an exclusive video of Rob McClure singing “Those Were The Good Old Days” from DAMN YANKEES, and head backstage with hot photos from BEAU THE MUSICAL’s sparkling re-opening and a first look at new cast members leading the SIX national tour.
On screen, check out James Corden’s musical theatre games on The Tonight Show and Michael Urie sharing the shows that shaped him.
In industry news, introducing Broadway and West End’s newest producing power couple Sean Nyberg and Paul Danforth, and get the scoop on the Obie Awards’ new jury and eligibility details.
Plus, we have news on rave first reactions to the WICKED: FOR GOOD film adaptation, casting updates for HELL'S KITCHEN, Tilda Swinton’s return to the stage in MAN TO MAN, and more.
Ready for your daily dose of Broadway? Dive into all the stories, videos, and photos in today’s issue. Have a wonderful day!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, October 29
Bat Boy opens at City Center
Thursday, October 30
Little Bear Ridge Road opens on Broadway
Oedipus begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
The History of Feminist Plays That Came Before LIBERATION
As the fight for women to have equal rights and opportunities has evolved, so has the presence of plays telling these stories. When I wrote my book, Women Writing Musicals: The Legacy that the History Books Left Out, the first-ever book about female musical theatre writers, I researched many musicals that are in this genre as well.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/26/25 - HAMILTON and WICKED Top the Grosses
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/26/2025.
Exclusive: Rob McClure Sings 'Those Were The Good Old Days' from DAMN YANKEES
Get a first look at Rob McClure singing Those Were The Good Old Days' from Damn Yankees, running through November 9, 2025. This newly-imagined take on the beloved classic stars Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), and Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy).
