Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 29, 2025- HAMILTON And WICKED Lead the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 29, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! It's a brand new day and we've got your daily roundup of all the must-know stories from across the Great White Way and beyond. Today, we explore the history of feminist plays leading up to Broadway's newest offering, LIBERATION, and take a look at the latest Broadway grosses with HAMILTON and WICKED dominating the charts. Don’t miss an exclusive video of Rob McClure singing “Those Were The Good Old Days” from DAMN YANKEES, and head backstage with hot photos from BEAU THE MUSICAL’s sparkling re-opening and a first look at new cast members leading the SIX national tour.

On screen, check out James Corden’s musical theatre games on The Tonight Show and Michael Urie sharing the shows that shaped him.

In industry news, introducing Broadway and West End’s newest producing power couple Sean Nyberg and Paul Danforth, and get the scoop on the Obie Awards’ new jury and eligibility details.

Plus, we have news on rave first reactions to the WICKED: FOR GOOD film adaptation, casting updates for HELL'S KITCHEN, Tilda Swinton’s return to the stage in MAN TO MAN, and more.

Ready for your daily dose of Broadway? Dive into all the stories, videos, and photos in today’s issue. Have a wonderful day!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, October 29
Bat Boy opens at City Center
Thursday, October 30
Little Bear Ridge Road opens on Broadway
Oedipus begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
The History of Feminist Plays That Came Before LIBERATION

As the fight for women to have equal rights and opportunities has evolved, so has the presence of plays telling these stories. When I wrote my book, Women Writing Musicals: The Legacy that the History Books Left Out, the first-ever book about female musical theatre writers, I researched many musicals that are in this genre as well.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/26/25 - HAMILTON and WICKED Top the Grosses

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/26/2025.
Exclusive: Rob McClure Sings 'Those Were The Good Old Days' from DAMN YANKEES

Get a first look at Rob McClure singing Those Were The Good Old Days' from Damn Yankees, running through November 9, 2025. This newly-imagined take on the beloved classic stars Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), and Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy).

Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
During a segment on a recent episode of The Tonight Show, guest James Corden and host Jimmy Fallon played a game where they were tasked with singing a song from a randomly selected musical.. (more...)
by Joey Mervis
In this video, watch as stage and screen star Michael Urie walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classics he most adores?. (more...)
by Nicole Rosky
Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, is now running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Jennifer Broski
Beau The Musical just celebrated opening night at its new home at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. For this production of Beau the Musical, St. Luke’s Theatre has been completely transformed into a distillery with a fully functioning bar used throughout the performance. Check out photos from inside the big night here!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new production photos of the SIX North American Tour! Learn more about who is starring the Six National Tour and see how to purchase tickets here. . (more...)
by Stephi Wild
The Victoria Players Children’s Theater will open the delightfully spooky production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Meet Broadway and London's New Power Producing Duo: Husbands Sean Nyberg And Paul Danforth
by James Lindhorst
Husbands Sean Nyberg and Paul Danforth are following their dream. The two new producers have ventured into the world of theater, producing shows on Broadway, in London’s West End, Off-Broadway, and in the United Kingdom.. (more...)
The American Theatre Wing Reveals 70th Annual Obie Awards Jury and Eligibility Details
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing has revealed the committee of judges and eligibility details for the 70th Annual Obie Awards, the theater industry’s premier award celebrating the best of Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway.. (more...)
Video: Go Inside Black Theatre United's 2025 Gala, United:  Today & Beyond
by Nicole Rosky
Just last month, Black Theatre United celebrated its third annual Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s theme was “United: Today & Beyond”. Check out video highlight from the big night here!. (more...)
Repertorio Opens Applications Are For The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowship For Young Latine Directors
by Stephi Wild
Repertorio Español, the nation's prominent Spanish language theater, has announced the 2026-2027 The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowship for Young Latine Directors.. (more...)
Marilu Henner, Peter Gallagher and More to Star STILL GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Penguin Rep Theatre will present a 29-hour reading of STILL GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER, a new musical with book and lyrics by Gretchen Cryer and music by Nancy Ford. Learn more!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
WICKED: FOR GOOD First Reactions Laud Film as 'Spectacular,' Praise Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
by Josh Sharpe
First reactions are in for Wicked: For Good, following early press screenings of the highly anticipated film. Viewers took to X and Instagram to share their thoughts, with many praising the performances, music, and adaptation choices.. (more...)
GRIM World Premiere and More Set for La Jolla Playhouse 2026/2027 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
La Jolla Playhouse has unveiled its 2026/2027 season, featuring three world-premiere musicals. Learn more about the full La Jolla Playhouse season here!. (more...)
Jessica Vosk & Phillip Johnson Richardson to Depart HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway
by Michael Major
Jessica Vosk has announced her final performance as 'Jersey' in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Vosk announced her last show through an Instagram video, giving her followers a backstage tour of the Broadway hit.. (more...)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Open in London's Royal Court Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain is set to make its European premiere next year at the Royal Court Theatre in London. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Tilda Swinton Will Lead MAN TO MAN in London and New York
by Stephi Wild
Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton will return to the stage for the first time in more than three decades, reprising her 1988 performance in Manfred Karge’s Man to Man in London, ahead of a run in New York.. (more...)
Erika Henningsen and Ramin Karimloo Will Lead JANE EYRE in Concert at Lincoln Center
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Concert Productions has announced Jane Eyre as the next production in its Broadway Series, led by Erika Henningsen and Ramin Karimloo. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Josh Gad, Auli’i Cravalho, & More Broadway Alums Join ZOOTOPIA 2 Voice Cast
by Josh Sharpe
Several Broadway alums and Disney Legends have joined the voice cast of Zootopia 2 in cameo roles, including Auliʻi Cravalho, Josh Gad, and Anika Noni Rose, and John Leguizamo.. (more...)
Derek Klena and Krysta Rodriguez to Star in A BEAUTIFUL MIND Concert Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award Nominee Derek Klena will portray Dr. John Nash alongside Krysta Rodriguez, who will portray Alicia Nash, in the Discovering Broadway concert premiere of the new musical A Beautiful Mind. Learn more!. (more...)
Review: HEDDA, Orange Tree Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
There can be a tendancy to eye-roll at the prospect of a new interpretation of a classic play. However, Tanika Gupta's new take on Ibsen's Hedda Gabler at the Orange Tree is a genuinely innovative and fascinating take on the tale of the destructive nature of manipulation and the complexities of marriage.. (more...)
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed for Season 6 at Hulu
by Josh Sharpe
Following the Season 5 finale of Only Murders in the Building, Hulu has officially renewed the comedy for a sixth season, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning. (more...)
Guest Blog: 'We’re On The Cusp Of Losing New Writers': Writer Hannah Doran on Her Papatango Award-Winning Play, THE MEAT KINGS! (INC) OF BROOKLYN HEIGHTS
by Aliya Al-Hassan
I’ve been trying to ‘make it’ as a playwright for a decade. A decade of feverish all-nighters for first drafts, day jobs in retail, hitting brick walls on re-writes, and, of course, rejection after rejection - from writers’ groups, MFA programmes, residencies, awards, and open callouts. Now, in what feels a mind-boggling turn of events, I’m about to open my first professional production, and wondering if this is ‘making it’. And if so, how did I get here?. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I was serenely independent and content before we met;
Surely I could always be that way again-
And yet
I've grown accustomed to her look;
Accustomed to her voice;
Accustomed to her face."

- My Fair Lady

