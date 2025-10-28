Erika Henningsen and Ramin Karimloo Will Lead JANE EYRE in Concert at Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manhattan Concert Productions has announced Jane Eyre as the next production in its Broadway Series, led by Erika Henningsen and Ramin Karimloo. This semi-staged concert performance of Jane Eyre will take place at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

This production follows the sold-out success of Anastasia: The Musical earlier this year. Based on the classic novel by Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre was adapted for the stage by John Caird with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, and additional lyrics by Caird.

Leading the cast are Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls) as Jane Eyre and Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Edward Fairfax Rochester. They are joined by Caroline Bowman (Frozen, Wicked) as Jane’s Mother, Sophie, and Blanche Ingram; David Michael Garry (The Phantom of the Opera) as Robert and the Vicar; Ellen Harvey (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Mrs. Reed, Lady Ingram, and Grace Poole; Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country) as Mr. Brocklehurst and Richard Mason; Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Abbot and Mrs. Fairfax; and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) as Bertha Mason, Miss Scatcherd, and Bessie.

The production will be directed by Tony Yazbeck, with Brad Haak serving as music director. Choreography will be led by Madison Hicks and Tony Yazbeck, with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, sound design by Andrew Keister, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and costume design by Stephanie Mae Fisher.

The musical will be brought to life by the New York City Chamber Orchestra and a 400-voice chorus.

“We’re thrilled to return to Lincoln Center for the next installment of our Broadway Series,” said Craig Arnold, Executive Producer of Manhattan Concert Productions. “Each year, this series brings together the best of Broadway with extraordinary orchestral and choral forces to create something truly unforgettable. Jane Eyre is a powerful story, and we can’t wait to share this concert experience with audiences at David Geffen Hall.”

Jane Eyre in Concert will be presented for one night only on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. The presale begins on October 28 at noon and runs through Thursday, October 30, at 9:59a.m., with tickets going on sale to the public on Thursday, October 30, at 10a.m.