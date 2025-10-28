Josh Gad, Auli’i Cravalho, & More Broadway Alums Join ZOOTOPIA 2 Voice Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Several Broadway and Disney alums have joined the voice cast of Zootopia 2 in cameo roles, including Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana, Cabaret), Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Caroline, or Change), and John Leguizamo (Encanto, Latin History for Morons).

“From the beginning, easter eggs and winks to our favourite films and characters have been a hallmark of the world of Zootopia," said Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush, who wrote Zootopia 2 and directs the feature along with Byron Howard. “We are ecstatic that Zootopia 2 expands our Zootopia family to include even more members of our extended Disney family, filled with dear friends and true Disney Legends.”

Stephanie Beatriz and Wilmer Valderrama (Encanto), as well as Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House and David Fane (Moana) will also appear. Check out the character descriptions below and watch the new trailer. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26.

In Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The cast also includes Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), David Strathairn (“Good Night, and Good Luck”), Macaulay Culkin (“Fallout” Season 2), and Brenda Song (“The Last Showgirl”,) who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (“Crushing It”) is the voice of Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba (“Heads of State”) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (“The Emperor’s New Groove”) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Shakira (“Zootopia”) returns as the voice of Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle; Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; Robert Irwin (“Dancing With the Stars”) joins the cast as the cute koala Robert Furwin; and Nate Torrence (“Get Smart”) reprises his role as Clawhauser, ZPD’s charming cheetah receptionist.

CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS

Dwayne Johnson (Zeke) – Zeke is an accident-prone dik-dik who meets with a musical mishap as a result of Judy and Nick’s high-speed pursuit gone awry.

Auli’i Cravalho (Anti-Venom Pen) – The antidote for pit viper Gary De’Snake’s venom, his anti-venom pen is almost as cute as he is.

Rachel House (Gramma Taller) – Currently behind bars at the ZPD, Gramma Taller makes Nick’s visit to the jail even more unpleasant.

David Fane (Truffler) – Truffler is Captain Hoggbottom’s meathead razorback partner.

Josh Gad (Paul Moledebrandt) – Ornery mole and ZPD’s IT expert, Paul Moledebrandt rules his domain with a tiny iron paw.

Ankia Noni Rose (Squeal of Fortune Mouse) – This adorable mouse is the lucky winner of an almost-new car on Zootopia’s favorite game show, “Squeal of Fortune".

Stephanie Beatriz & Wilmer Valderrama (Bloats and Higgins) – Hippo ZPD cop partners Bloats and Higgins may be excellent swimmers, but they can be easily distracted in their pursuit of new fugitives Judy and Nick.

John Leguizamo (Antony) – Smarmy anteater Antony is a smuggler who bolts at the first sign of trouble.