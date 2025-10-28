Video: Michael Urie Picks the Shows That Shaped Him

Click Here for More on The Shows That Shaped Me

Which shows from Broadway past have made the biggest impact on Broadway present? How have the legends of yesterday shaped the stars of today? BroadwayWorld is finding out in our brand new series, The Shows That Shaped Me.

In this video, watch as stage and screen star Michael Urie walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classics he most adores?

Urie is currently starring as the title role in Richard II off-Broadway. Learn more about the production.

A long-time artistic collaborator of Red Bull Theater, Michael Urie has performed to acclaim in numerous Revelation Readings and Off-Broadway productions, including his celebrated star turns in The Revenger's Tragedy in 2005, and The Government Inspector in 2017. Recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Shrinking” (Apple TV+), he most recently appeared on Broadway in Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher. His additional Broadway credits include Once Upon a Mattress, Spamalot, Chicken & Biscuits, Grand Horizons, Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business...