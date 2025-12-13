 tracker
Photos: Josh Groban Joins BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE AHMANSON for Opening Night

There is a surprise guest at each show.

By: Dec. 13, 2025

Center Theatre Group’s presentation of Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson opened Friday, December 12, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

The show features special surprise guest appearances every performance with Josh Groban performing “What I Did For Love” (from A Chorus Line) with Platt during the opening night performance.

Check out photos from opening night here!

Photo credit: Makela Yepez / Center Theatre Group




