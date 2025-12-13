Photos: Josh Groban Joins BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE AHMANSON for Opening Night

Center Theatre Group’s presentation of Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson opened Friday, December 12, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

The show features special surprise guest appearances every performance with Josh Groban performing “What I Did For Love” (from A Chorus Line) with Platt during the opening night performance.

Photo credit: Makela Yepez / Center Theatre Group