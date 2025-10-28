WICKED: FOR GOOD First Reactions Laud Film as 'Spectacular,' Praise Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

First reactions are in for Wicked: For Good, following early press screenings of the highly anticipated film. After the social embargo lifted on Monday evening, attendees took to X and Instagram to share their thoughts, with many praising the performances, music, and adaptation choices.

Viewers are calling the film "spectacular" and a "heartbreakingly tender conclusion" to the story of Elphaba and Glinda. Across the board, people are praising Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's performances, with many calling the former a strong awards contender. Others are noting how the movie expands and improves the source material, which is adapted from Act 2 of the stage show.

Check out some early reactions to the film below. Full reviews will be available closer to the film's release on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Wicked: For Good First Reactions

All Good Deeds Go Rewarded in Wicked: For Good. It’s an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion to one of the most dynamic friendships in pop culture history. There’s a lot for fans of the Broadway show to love with butterfly kiss sized surprises in store. pic.twitter.com/lTVqbZfawH — Destiny Jackson (@DestinyDreadful) October 28, 2025

Get ready because #WickedForGood exceeds all expectations. Jon M. Chu is a genius in the way he brings this to a close. Elphaba and Glinda’s stories are expanded, and leave you with an emotional gut punch at the end. Cynthia Erivo is magnificent, but get ready for Ariana Grande… pic.twitter.com/rozw66JyEo — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) October 28, 2025

Saw wicked for good last month and believe me when i say that it expands and deepens the original source material in generally exciting and innovative ways. Cynthia and Ari take their performances to the next level with jaw dropping performances. The film fully sticks the landing — Chris Murphy (@christress) October 28, 2025

