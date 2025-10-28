JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Open in London's Royal Court Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain is set to make its European premiere next year at The Royal Court Theatre in London. The production, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, will transfer direct from its hit Broadway run.

Performances will run Friday 20 March - Saturday 25 April 2026 at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.

Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury are about to shed light on the darkest secrets in their small town. A story about girlhood, power, and questioning the narratives we’ve been taught.

Danya Taymor and Kimberly Belflower say: “We are thrilled and honored to bring John Proctor is the Villain to the iconic Royal Court Theatre where so many brilliant and audacious artists have created. It feels like special witchcraft that Arthur Miller’s The Crucible also made its English debut at the Royal Court exactly 70 years ago, and we can’t wait to present our production on the very same stage.”

Tickets will go on sale to supporters from 12pm on Tuesday 28th October, to Friends and Good Friends at 12pm on Thursday 30th October, and to the general public at 12pm on Tuesday 4th November.

About John Proctor is the Villain

The play was originally commissioned by The Farm Theater for their College Collaboration Project and first workshopped in 2018 and 2019. The final version of the play was first produced by the Studio Theatre in Washington D.C in 2022. In 2024, another production was staged at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, which was nominated for six Elliot Norton Awards, winning Outstanding Play, Large and Outstanding Ensemble.

The play premiered on Broadway in 2025, directed by Danya Taymor and starring Sadie Sink. Previews began on March 20, 2025, with an opening date of April 14, 2025 at the Booth Theatre. The show opened to positive reviews and received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. Before the play officially opened, its run was extended by two weeks to July 6, then by another week to July 13. That June, the play's run was extended again to August 31, with Chiara Aurelia replacing Sink in the role of Shelby Holcomb after July 13.