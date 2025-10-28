Tilda Swinton Will Lead MAN TO MAN in London and New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton will return to the stage for the first time in more than three decades, reprising her 1988 performance in Manfred Karge’s Man to Man at London’s Royal Court Theatre beginning September 5, 2026. This landmark revival reunites the multi-award-winning creative team, including director Stephen Unwin and designer Bunny Christie with translation by Anthony Vivis ahead of a New York run in Spring 2027.

For more information and to sign up for news about tickets, please visit www.mantomanplay.com.

In 1930s Germany, a woman puts on her dead husband’s trousers and never takes them off. As the world around her changes, she endures war and dictatorship, hunger and humiliation – always fighting to stay alive. More than 30 years after she first brought the role to life, Tilda Swinton makes a long-awaited return to stage as Ella/Max in Manfred Karge’s Man to Man - the role she originated in the acclaimed 1988 UK premiere at the Traverse Theatre and Royal Court.

Prior to the New York run in Spring 2027, the production will transfer to the Berliner Ensemble for a limited run in Germany.

The previously announced multi-year exclusive ‘first look’ agreement will see Brian and Dayna Lee working with the Royal Court to develop the future life of productions originating in the Court’s Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. The partnership will increase investment in ambitious new work on the Royal Court's main stage while growing pathways for new plays to reach wider national and international audiences.

The other projects Brian and Dayna are producing with the Royal Court this season include the world premiere of Guess How Much I Love You? by Luke Norris, The Shitheads by Jack Nicholls, and Archduke by Rajiv Joseph.

NVK / Nate Koch, Jenna Ready, Joanna Pisano will serve as general managers for the New York production of Man to Man.

Brian and Dayna Lee are a Canadian born, New York based husband-and-wife team and founders of AF Creative Media, a three-time Tony Award and two-time Olivier Award winning production company. They were recently included in Variety’s Broadway “10 to Watch” for the 2025-2026 Broadway season.

Their first collaboration with the Royal Court was Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant, directed by Nicholas Hytner and starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl. The production, which won multiple Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, enjoyed sold out runs at the Royal Court’s Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in 2024 and broke capacity and box office records at Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End in 2025, now set to transfer to Broadway in 2026. Brian and Dayna Lee’s other credits include Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s Fiddler on The Roof, which received a record-breaking 13 Olivier nominations before transferring to the Barbican.