Video: Go Inside Black Theatre United's 2025 Gala, United:  Today & Beyond

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Just last month, Black Theatre United celebrated its third annual Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s theme was “United: Today & Beyond” and honored producers Mathew Knowles, Gena Avery Knowles, Tonya Lewis Lee and Lester Coney and five-time Tony-nominated director and choreographer Camille A. Brown. Recently retired Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola received a Special Recognition Award.

The evening featured performances and appearances by members of the Broadway community, BTU Founders and the next generation of musical theatre performers including Shoshana Bean, Nick Daly, Kayla Davion, Darius de Haas, Jason Gotay, Kecia Lewis, Kristina Nicole Miller, Okieriete Onaodowan, Billy Porter, Sherie Rene Scott, Matt Rodin, Maya Sistruck, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marty Thomas, Lillias White & Anna Zavelson. The band includes Joseph Joubert, Deah Love Harriott, Michael Olatuja, Ayodele Maakheru and Cory Rawls.

Check out video highlight from the big night here!