Photos: Emma Elizabeth Smith, Nella Cole and More in SIX Tour

The SIX North American Tour is currently playing at DPAC in Durham, NC. 

By: Oct. 28, 2025
You can now get a first look at new production photos of the SIX North American Tour! The current cast includes Emma Elizabeth Smith as Catherine of Aragon, Nella Cole as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Hailey Alexis Lewis as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr with alternates Reese Cameron, Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker and Abigail Sparrow.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.   

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

The company

The company

Emma Elizabeth Smith

Nella Cole

Kelly Denice Taylor

Hailey Alexis Lewis

Tasia Jungbauer

Alize Cruz



