Jessica Vosk & Phillip Johnson Richardson to Depart HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

She will be departing the hit Alicia Keys musical on November 30 to begin her upcoming holiday tour.
Jessica Vosk and Phillip Johnson Richardson have announced their final performances in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. The pair will be departing the hit Alicia Keys musical on November 30, as announced by the production on Instagram.
Vosk announced her last show through an Instagram video, giving her followers a backstage tour of the Broadway hit. After playing 'Jersey' for almost a year, she will leave to embark on her upcoming holiday tour.
Richardson will be playing his final show as 'Knuck' on November 30, as well. Replacement casting is currently being kept under wraps.
HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
Joining Jessica Vosk in the Broadway company of Hell's Kitchen is Christopher Jackson, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Amanda Reid.
The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.