Video: Lawrence Celebrates ALL OUT's First Broadway Performance with Pop-Up Concert

The band Lawrence celebrated All Out: Comedy About Ambition's first Broadway performance with a pop-up concert.

With direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Lawrence, All Out is written by Simon Rich and will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

For the first performance, Ike Barinholtz, ERIC ANDRE, Abbi Jacobson, and Jon Stewart took their first Broadway bows at the Nederlander Theatre.

The performance schedule is as follows:

ERIC ANDRE (December 12 – December 28)

Ike Barinholtz (December 12 – December 20)

Abbi Jacobson (December 12 - December 28)

Jon Stewart (December 12 - December 20)

Jim Gaffigan (December 22 - January 11)

Ben Schwartz (December 22 – January 4)

Wayne Brady (December 29 – January 18)

Cecily Strong (December 29 – January 18)

Beck Bennett (January 6 – January 18)

Mike Birbiglia (January 13 - January 18)

Heidi Gardner (January 20 – February 15)

Jason Mantzoukas (January 20 - February 15)

Craig Robinson (January 20 - February 15)

Sarah Silverman (January 20 – February 15)

Nicholas Braun (February 17 – March 8)

Ashley Park (February 17 – March 8)

Ray Romano (February 17 – March 8)

Jenny Slate (February 17 – March 8)

Kevin Del Aguila and Olivia Puckett will serve as understudies for the production.

Watch the video of Lawrence's concert here!