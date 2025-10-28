Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/26/25 - HAMILTON and WICKED Top the Grosses

Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/26/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: LIBERATION is in previews at the Jones and opens on 10/28. LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD is in previews at the Booth and opens on 10/30. THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES is in previews at the St. James and opens on 11/9. CHESS is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 11/16. The first-ever New Jersey Night on Broadway took place this week, with 21 participating shows. THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES had five previews with 1,311 seats and two previews with 1,635 seats this week, for a total capacity of 9,825. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,404.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: PUNCH (14.7%), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD (9.2%), LIBERATION (4.8%), BEETLEJUICE (2.2%), JUST IN TIME (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SIX: THE MUSICAL (-14%), & JULIET (-7.2%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-6%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-5.2%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-4.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-4.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.6%), MJ (-3.2%), ALADDIN (-3%), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES (-2.6%), CHICAGO (-2.6%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-2.4%), THE OUTSIDERS (-2.4%), THE LION KING (-2.3%), HADESTOWN (-2.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.5%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-0.9%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-0.9%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.8%), ART (-0.8%), MAMMA MIA! (-0.5%), OH, MARY! (-0.4%), HAMILTON (-0.2%), CHESS (-0.2%),

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 277,251 tickets sold and a total gross of $36,970,592. The average ticket price was $133.35.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -0.18%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.19% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $133.35 is down $-4.15 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $3,447,283

WICKED: $2,002,452

THE LION KING: $1,877,192

CHESS: $1,858,874

WAITING FOR GODOT: $1,808,588





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LIBERATION ($245,942), PUNCH ($365,204), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD ($427,910), CHICAGO ($597,569), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($617,224)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHESS: $655,676

RAGTIME: $211,634

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD: $65,266

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES: $63,558

PUNCH: $63,242





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-316,897), WICKED ($-263,774), THE LION KING ($-169,619), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($-168,300), DEATH BECOMES HER ($-128,444)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $321.22

JUST IN TIME: $241.22

WAITING FOR GODOT: $232.11

ART: $209.99

CHESS: $183.94





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LIBERATION ($42.43), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD ($79.98), PUNCH ($83.27), ALADDIN ($88.73), HELL'S KITCHEN ($88.96)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.4%

HAMILTON: 101.3%

WAITING FOR GODOT: 100%

WICKED: 100%

RAGTIME: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (68.1%), LIBERATION (68.3%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (69.3%), BEETLEJUICE (70%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (75.5%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CHESS: 4322

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES: 945

PUNCH: 748

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD: 563

LIBERATION: 406





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SIX: THE MUSICAL (-1155), ART (-1066), THE GREAT GATSBY (-704), HELL'S KITCHEN (-605), & JULIET (-598)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..