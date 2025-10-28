Video: Watch James Corden Play Musical Theater-Themed Game on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







It's time to put your musical knowledge to the test! During a segment on a recent episode of The Tonight Show, guest James Corden and host Jimmy Fallon played a game where they were tasked with singing a song from a randomly selected musical. Watch the pair as they perform Hamilton, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, and more.

In another part of the interview, Corden, currently on Broadway in Art, spoke about returning to the stage in the acclaimed play. Corden stars as Yvan in the production, alongside Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris. "It's a brilliant part. It's a part I've always wanted to play," said the Tony Award winner. Watch his conversation with Fallon below.

Art follows a trio of friends as they engage in a light-hearted debate about an expensive piece of art that turns into a larger discussion on much deeper issues. The show is currently playing a strictly limited, 17-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

Corden is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning host, writer, producer, and actor. Theater credits include The Constituent (the Old Vic), One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre and Broadway; 2012 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Play" and Olivier nomination for “Best Actor”), and The History Boys (National Theatre and Broadway).

Recent television credits: co-creator, writer and star of Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (2025 BAFTA TV Award, broke records with 23.6 million viewership), star and executive producer of Jez Butterworth’s Mammals, host and co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden (6 Emmy Awards, 23 Emmy nominations, Critics’ Choice Award “Best Talk Show”), Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (Emmy Award), co-creator and executive producer of Carpool Karaoke: The Series (5 Emmy Awards), host of the 70thAnnual Tony Awards (Emmy Award), host of the 59th and 60th “Annual Grammy Awards (Emmy nominations).

Film includes: Ryan Murphy’s The Prom (2021 Golden Globe nomination for “Best Actor”), Rob Marshall’s Into the Woods, Gary Marshall’s Ocean’s 8, John Carney’s Begin Again, Nick Hytner’s History Boys, Mike Leigh’s All Or Nothing, Shane Meadows’ Twentyfourseven, Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, among others.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC