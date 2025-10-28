Video: Watch Highlights from LIBERATION on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, is now running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. Watch highlights of the cast in action!

Liberation stars the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The cast features Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.