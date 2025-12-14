Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Picnic At Hanging Rock with Tatianna Cordoba

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys





The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

First I give you all the latest Bway updates in the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by my pals at BroadwayWorld.com. Then I am joined by performer Tatianna Cordoba to talk about her upcoming Off-bway project, Picnic At Hanging Rock.

Tatianna shares about her experience making her Broadway debut as Ana in the original cast of Real Women Have Curves, and the intricacies of navigating a career in theater as a Latin-American woman. We talk about her upbringing surrounded by art and culture, and how it led to her studying musical theater at Boston Conservatory before moving to NYC and working on almost exclusively new works.

Tatianna is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode! Also, catch her starring in the upcoming Off-bway run of Picnic At Hanging Rock, running at the Greenwich House Theater, December 16th to January 17th.