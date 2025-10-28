Derek Klena and Krysta Rodriguez to Star in A BEAUTIFUL MIND Concert Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award Nominee Derek Klena will portray Dr. John Nash alongside Krysta Rodriguez, who will portray Alicia Nash, in the Discovering Broadway concert premiere of the new musical A Beautiful Mind.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Imagine Film and the book of the same name by Sylvia Nasar, A Beautiful Mind features music, lyrics, and co-orchestrations by Jonathan Larson Grant winner and Drama Desk nominee Zoe Sarnak (Empire Records, The Lonely Few) and book by Golden Globe Award-winning writer Sarah Treem (House of Cards, The Affair). Broadway's Bryan Perri (Wicked, Jagged Little Pill) will serve as the concert’s music director, music supervisor, and co-orchestrator.

A new commission by McCarter Theatre Center, the musical is taking its first major step in development at Discovering Broadway, where the creatives, music team, and performers will gather in Indiana to workshop the script, music, and lyrics. The retreat culminates in a public concert debuting a selection from the musical’s score, to benefit the nonprofit’s incubator and master classes. As part of their mission to make theater more accessible, Discovering Broadway will provide twenty-four free tickets to the concert for underserved youth in the community, many of whom will be experiencing their first piece of musical theater.