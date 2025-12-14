Click Here for More on Twelve Days of Christmas

Cynthia Nixon has a lot to celebrate this holiday season! The acclaimed actress is back on Broadway Marjorie Prime, now running at the Hayes Theatre. On opening night, she hit the red carpet to share some of her favorite holiday tunes.

"My favorite Christmas album is The Bells of Dublin. I have to say, that's a really a great Christmas album! I also love Odetta's Christmas album. The Weavers! Their Christmas album I also love," she told BroadwayWorld. "And movies... it's all of them that we all think of. You know, Little Women seems to me, all the different versions seems to me a very Christmassy movie because I think it sort of starts at Christmas."

Cynthia Nixon is an Emmy®, Tony®, and Grammy® Award–winning actor, director, and producer whose career spans more than four decades in film, television, and theater. Best known for her work as Miranda Hobbes in HBO's series “Sex and the City”, which earned her the first of two Emmy® Awards, Nixon also starred in, directed, and served as an EP on the show’s sequel “And Just Like That…”. She also stars in HBO’s award-nominated “The Gilded Age”, renewed for a fourth season in July 2025.

Making her Broadway debut at 14 in The Philadelphia Story, Nixon has appeared in more than 40 plays, including 13 on Broadway. She previously appeared at the Helen Hayes in Alfred Uhry’s The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Nixon has earned four Tony nominations, winning for David Lindsay-Abaire’s Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes. Recent stage work includes Jordan Seavey’s The Seven Year Disappear, where she played eight characters to critical acclaim. She has also directed productions for The New Group and other companies, earning multiple award nominations.

Nixon’s memorable screen roles include LittleDarlings, Amadeus, Stockholm, Pennsylvania, and Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion, in which she played Emily Dickinson. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Netflix’s “Ratched” and praise for portraying Nancy Reagan in Killing Reagan.