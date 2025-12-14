Interview: Sidney Myer Rings in the New Year with a Brand-New Show at Pangea

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Downtown Manhattan’s supper club Pangea will present one of New York’s most beloved and admired nightlife stars -- the incomparable Sidney Myer – who premieres “Sidney Myer Rides Again!” for four nights in December, with a fifth appearance on New Year’s Eve. Myer will appear at Pangea on Sunday Dec 21, Tuesday Dec 23, Saturday December 27 and Monday December 29, all at 7 pm.

Additionally, Myer will perform the show on New Year’s Eve. The show’s seating starts at 6 pm, with a 7 pm show and no end time. Guests can enjoy the a la carte menu and drinks at a leisurely pace all evening long and ring in the new year with a fun show with the performer BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher called "one of the funniest humans on earth."

With music director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums, Sidney Myer returns to spin a new batch of delectable yarns, as he scatters choice songs and novelties like gems on a velvet pillow. See one of the masters of cabaret. Tickets to “Sidney Myer Rides Again!” are available at www.pangeanyc.com.

Below, read a conversation with Myer about the brand-new show and New Year’s Eve celebration.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming run of shows at Pangea?

It is always a joy to return to Pangea. The owners and staff are like family and [it] feels as if entertaining in my own living room - so intimate and warm. After all these years, it is my performing home away from home!

Are you doing anything special for your New Year's Eve performance to ring in the new year?

By dint of it being New Year’s Eve, an aura of excitement and joy already is bestowed on the evening which uplifts all the attendees and me!

Will you be doing anything special yourself to celebrate the winter holidays, off stage?

As usual, seeing others on stage, presenting their festivities, continues the holiday spirit on a daily basis for me!

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

Cabaret artists, of course, all over town, at Don’t Tell Mama, Chelsea Table and Stage, Greene Room 42, 54 Below, and Urban Stages! And on the air: David Kenney's WBAI and Penthouse Radio Shows.

Seating for this run of shows is limited, so purchase your tickets early before this run sells out. Tickets to see Myer on December 21, 23 and 27 are available here. (The December 29th performance is already sold out.) New Year’s Eve tickets are available here.

Header photo by Magda Katz.