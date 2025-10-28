ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed for Season 6 at Hulu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the Season 5 finale of Only Murders in the Building, Hulu has officially renewed the comedy for a sixth season, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the trio will travel to London for the new season. Take a look at the official announcement below. The Season 5 finale is now streaming on Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in (or around) their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years.

The fifth season explored New York City's mob scene while investigating the murder of doorman Lester, who was found dead in the season 4 finale. New cast members included Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Dianne Wiest, Keegan-Michael Key, and Logan Lerman.

Meryl Streep, Richard Kind, James Caverly, and Nathan Lane also returned as guest stars this season. Season 4 received a total of seven nominations at the 2025 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor for Short.

Photo Credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron