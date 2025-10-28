Photos: BEAU THE MUSICAL Re-Opens at St. Luke’s Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beau The Musical just celebrated opening night at its new home at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. For this production of Beau the Musical, St. Luke’s Theatre has been completely transformed into a distillery with a fully functioning bar used throughout the performance. Check out photos from inside the big night here! Check out what the critics had to say.

Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

The cast includes Matt Rodin as Ace Baker and Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Beau, with Amelia Cormack as Raven, Andrea Goss as Le-Ann/Karina/Nurse, Miyuki Miyagi as Daphney, and Derek Stoltenberg as Dennis. New to the cast are Ryan Halsaver as Larry and Max Sangerman as Ferris. Standbys for the production include Luke Darnell, Seth Eliser, Tyler Donovan McCall, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, and Rose Van Dyne. McCall serves as an official alternate for Ace Baker and will play the role at selected performances.

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau The Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau, is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski