Videos You Missed This Week: DEAD OUTLAW, PURPOSE and More

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season has officially begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending February 14, 2025 with videos from Dead Outlaw, Redwood, and more!

Get a first listen to 'Normal' from the upcoming Broadway run of Dead Outlaw, which made its premiere off-Broadway last year. Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw will open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on April 27, 2025. (more...)

Last night, Jimmy Fallon received a portrait at the famous Sardi’s Restaurant in New York City in celebration of his Broadway debut. See photos and video here! (more...)

Taurean Everett is a trip and a half! This full blown kiki edition of The Roundtable is a must watch! Death Becomes He” is every gay man, woman, and fun hearted person’s dream come true. If you love campy, glittery, dancing, singing MOMENTS- well look no further! (more...)

In this video, we talk to up and coming Broadway/TV Star Ava Lalezarzadeh who portrays “Goli’i in English, now playing at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway! (more...)

To celebrate Redwood's opening night on Broadway, watch watch Khaila Wilcoxon (Becca) perform the song 'Little Redwood' at BroadwayCon! Learn more about Redwood and see how to purchase tickets. (more...)

BroadwayWorld sat down with Hadestown alum Maia Reficco to talk about her new movie La Dolce Villa, the differences between filming on location and performing in a theater, and what her character might do if the story were a musical. Watch the interview here! (more...)

Get a first look at the cast of The Wiz in rehearsals ahead of the tour's first performances at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, NY. The tour begins performances on February 22nd, 2025. Watch the cast perform 'Be A Lion,' 'Ease On Down The Road,' and more. (more...)

How did one of the greatest American plays come to be? Gregg Ostrin unpacks that very idea in his new off-Broadway play, Kowalski. Watch in this video as Robin Lord Taylor and Brandon Flynn chat more about what audiences can expect. (more...)

A new Broadway play is on the way from Tony winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins! Purpose, directed by Phylicia Rashad, is getting ready to begin performances at the Hayes Theatre, where it is set to open on March 17, 2025. What's it all about? Watch as the cast unpacks their roles in this video. (more...)

Just weeks after concluding an off-Broadway run in Teeth, Andy Karl moved five blocks south to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where he is now starring as The Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge!. Watch as he tells us all about it in this video. (more...)

The new musical Mystic Pizza is now running at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse! Check out a new video clip of 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' as performed by Deánna Giulietti, Krystina Alabado, and Alaina Anderson. (more...)

The original cast Broadway cast of Hadestown joins the West End production of the Tony Award winning musical at the Lyric Theatre. See footage of Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, and more in rehearsals! (more...)

Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is now in rehearsals for its Broadway return. Watch in this video as the full company meets the press and chats about what audiences can expect. (more...)

In this video, Oh, Mary! understudy extraordinaire Hannah Solow breaks down how she manages doing double understudy duty as Mary and Mary's Chaperone. (more...)

What is Urinetown? Urinetown is now! Check out more scenes from Urinetown at New York City Center Encores!, including 'Mr. Cladwell,' 'Follow Your Heart,' and 'Privelege to Pee' in this video. (more...)

Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere production of Joshua Harmon's We Had A World at Manhattan Theatre Club, directed by Trip Cullman. Watch in this video as Andrew Barth Feldman, Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles to chat about what the new play is all about. (more...)

Stage and screen star Josh Gad has put pen to paper to tell his story. His new memoir, In Gad We Trust, is a heartfelt and hilarious collection of essays about his career highlights and all of the inbetweens. Watch in this video!​ (more...)

The tale as old as time is hitting the road and bringing some new stars along with it! Kyra Belle Johnson will play Belle and Fergie L. Philippe will play the Beast in the eagerly-anticipated tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Meet the stars in a new video giving fans a behind the scenes look at the tour. (more...)

Riverdance is back in North American in 2025! Watch in this video as Riverdance Principal Dancer Amy-Mae Dolan speaks from the stage on the Riverdance 30 – The New Generation Tour in North America, which just launched a 40-city North American Tour. (more...)

Worried your lack of tap dancing skills is keeping you from living your best triple-threat life? Get back to the basics and tap your troubles away with DeWitt Fleming, Jr., who not only plays 'Lincoln Perry' in Broadway's A Wonderful World, but is also the show's tap choreographer. Follow DeWitt's five simple steps to better tapping in this video! (more...)