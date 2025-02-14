Video: First Listen to 'Normal' from DEAD OUTLAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first listen to 'Normal' from the upcoming Broadway run of Dead Outlaw, which made its premiere off-Broadway last year. Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw will open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on April 27, 2025.

The cast, reprising their roles from the off-Broadway run, will include Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink and Max Sangerman as understudies.

Originally produced Off-Broadway by Audible Theater, Dead Outlaw took home the prize for ‘Best Musical’ at the Drama Desk Awards, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. Check out photos from the off-Broadway production here and read reviews here.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill will serve as Production Stage Manager.