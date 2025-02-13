Video: Meet BEAUTY AND THE BEAST National Tour Stars, Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The tale as old as time is hitting the road and bringing some new stars along with it! Kyra Belle Johnson will play Belle and Fergie L. Philippe will play the Beast in the eagerly-anticipated tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. Meet the stars in a new video giving fans a behind the scenes look at the tour.

Of what fans can expect from the new production, Kyra Belle Johnson shared, "it's the original team. It's the people who helped bring the movie together and then helped to bring the Broadway show to the stage. It's going to be rethought but in the hands of people who really care about it the most."

Fergie added, "This is such a monumental piece. There is such reverence for this piece."

Johnson made her national tour debut playing Sophie in Mamma Mia! and has appeared in film and television in Damned If You Do, Role Play and “FBI.”

Philippe previously played Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in both the Broadway and touring productions of Hamilton, Sir Sagramore in Camelot on Broadway, and his television credits include “The Good Fight,” “The Gilded Age,” and “Law and Order: SVU.”

The new tour will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors in June 2025, prior to the official opening in Chicago, IL at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in July. Additional casting and the anticipated two-year tour route will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony® Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar®-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken (who wrote the film’s beloved score with the late lyricist Howard Ashman), Tim Rice, who wrote lyrics for the stage adaptation, book writer Linda Woolverton, director and choreographer Matt West, scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz.

Previous Disney-produced North American Tours of Beauty and the Beast played for almost eight years from November 1995 through August 2003, for a combined total of 2,893 performances to nearly six million audience members.

About Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

Critics have raved about the show throughout its history, from its 1994 Broadway premiere through the recent smash U.K. and Australian productions.

The structure and tone of the story and score made Disney history. Only once before – in Menken and Ashman’s previous film musical The Little Mermaid – had a Disney film been structured as a stage musical where the songs are integral to plot and characterization. This Menken/Ashman innovation is credited with the 1990’s Disney animation renaissance that went on to create such film classics as Aladdin, The Lion King and Hunchback of Notre Dame and helped re-introduce the book musical form to popular culture.

Beauty and the Beast, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken’s Academy Award®-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award®-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can’t Love Her” and “A Change In Me”). The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award® winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz.

Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase.