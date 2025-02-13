Video: See Khaila Wilcoxon Sing From REDWOOD Ahead of the Show's Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redwood opens tonight at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre! In celebration of the show's opening, watch Khaila Wilcoxon (Becca) perform the song 'Little Redwood' at BroadwayCon!

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.