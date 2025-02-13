News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: See Khaila Wilcoxon Sing From REDWOOD Ahead of the Show's Opening Night

Redwood opens tonight, Thursday, February 13 at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

By: Feb. 13, 2025
Redwood opens tonight at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre! In celebration of the show's opening, watch Khaila Wilcoxon (Becca) perform the song 'Little Redwood' at BroadwayCon! 

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing. 

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin





