Video: 5 Tap Dancing Tips from DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

Worried your lack of tap dancing skills is keeping you from living your best triple-threat life? Get back to the basics and tap your troubles away with DeWitt Fleming, Jr., who not only plays 'Lincoln Perry' in Broadway's A Wonderful World, but is also the show's tap choreographer. We're hanging with DeWitt at ART/New York to find out his five simple steps to better tapping in this video!