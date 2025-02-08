News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: 5 Tap Dancing Tips from DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

DeWitt Fleming, Jr. is the tap choreographer for A Wonderful World.

By: Feb. 08, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



Worried your lack of tap dancing skills is keeping you from living your best triple-threat life? Get back to the basics and tap your troubles away with DeWitt Fleming, Jr., who not only plays 'Lincoln Perry' in Broadway's A Wonderful World, but is also the show's tap choreographer. We're hanging with DeWitt at ART/New York to find out his five simple steps to better tapping in this video!

DeWitt's Off-Broadway credits include: NY City Center's The Tap Dance Kid (Daddy Bates), MCC's The Lonely Few (u/s Paul), Pearl (Bill Bailey) Ductman (Clay), Orphan Train (Conductor). Regional: The Last of the Red Hot Mamas (Bojangles), After Midnight, The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie/Ruby), Jelly's Last Jam (Jelly), Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon). National Tours: Riverdance (Lead Tapper, Baritone Soloist). TV/Film: "Boardwalk Empire," "Limitless," "How to be Single." DeWitt is a Capezio athlete and owner of DeW It Right Tap mics. www.dewittflemingjr.com





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a A Wonderful World Pattern Scarf A Wonderful World Pattern Scarf
Buy a A Wonderful World Broadway Hoodie A Wonderful World Broadway Hoodie
Buy a A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Tee A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Tee
Buy a A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Pin A Wonderful World Broadway Logo Pin
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos