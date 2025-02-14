Photos & Video: Jimmy Fallon Receives Sardi's Portrait

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Jimmy Fallon received a portrait at the famous Sardi’s Restaurant in New York City in celebration of his Broadway debut. See photos and video here!

Fallon appeared on Broadway earlier this month in All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich. Rich's new play, All In: Comedy About Love has arrived on Broadway, bringing a series of hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing. Directed by Alex Timbers, it is read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week.



Directed by Alex Timbers, All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, is currently playing on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre featuring a rotating cast through February 16, 2025.