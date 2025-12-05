Watch: Next On Stage's High School & College Top 10 Revealed

Tonight's the night! Who will make the Top 10 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? You'lll have to tune in tonight, December 5 (High School: 7pm ET, College: 9pm ET), to find out! This season is presented by AMDA & Atlantic Acting School and sponsored by MTI, 54 Below, and Westin New York at Times Square.

Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and judged by an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron returns as host.

This week's episodes celebrate one of our sponsors, MTI. Music Theatre International is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI’s serves over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

Learn more about this season's prizes and check back to watch the shows live!

High School Top 10 (7pm ET):

College Top 10 (9pm ET):