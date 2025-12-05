Video: Jessica Vosk Sings National Anthem at the Detroit Lions Game

Jessica Vosk appeared at the Detroit Lions game this week to perform the National Anthem. Fresh off her run in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, Vosk donned a Lions jersey to perform live at the Thursday night matchup.

In 2021, the Wicked alum performed the National Anthem at the New York Rangers game.

Jessica Vosk played 'Jersey' in Hell's Kitchen for nearly one year. Before that, she was seen as Beth Ann in Off-Broadway's The Bedwetter and in the musical adaptation of Beaches.

Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.” Other upcoming concert debuts include London’s Cadogan Hall in 2022. Before the infamous shutdown, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center.

She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet’s Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020’s A Very Coco Christmas and 2024's Sleigh.