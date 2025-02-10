Video: Robin Lord Taylor and Brandon Flynn Are Taking on Theater Titans in KOWALSKI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How did one of the greatest American plays come to be? Gregg Ostrin unpacks that very idea in his new off-Broadway play, Kowalski, directed by Colin Hanlon.

Kowalski transports audiences to a 1947 Provincetown beach house where Tennessee Williams first encounters the enigmatic young actor Marlon Brando. Over the course of one sultry night, the play peels back the layers of ambition, artistry, and desire that shaped Williams’ masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire. With razor-sharp dialogue and emotional intensity, Kowalski offers a haunting behind-the-scenes look at the forces that brought one of the 20th century's greatest works to life.

"It really is one of the most terrifying things I've ever done, only because the characters that we're playing are icons of theater history," explained Robin Lord Taylor, who plays Williams.

"The voice was what I found most daunting [about playing this character] and most specific of him," added Brandon Flynn, who plays Brando. "The time he existed in, his voice was unlike anyone else's... and it still kinda is! It's a fine line- not wanting to make a caricature of him, but wanting to make it a natural, lived in voice."