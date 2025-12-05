Video: Scott Hoying Is Celebrating Christmas in the City

Scott Hoying joins The Roundtable on Broadway World to celebrate an unforgettable holiday season as Pentatonix takes their beloved Christmas tour across the country. We dive into the group’s newest holiday album, Christmas in the City, and explore the creative spark behind their Signature Sound, the evolution of their arrangements, and the traditions that keep their music fresh year after year. Scott shares the excitement of bringing this show to fans nationwide and the joy of creating a project that feels both nostalgic and brand new.

We also talk about Scott’s world beyond the stage—from his memorable run on Dancing with the Stars to embracing fatherhood with Mark and finding harmony between touring life and being a new dad. With warmth, humor, and heart, Scott opens up about how family fuels his artistry, what this season means to him, and why connection and creativity remain at the center of everything he does.

