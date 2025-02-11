Video: In Rehearsals for OTHELLO with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare is making a comeback in 2025! Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is now in rehearsals for its Broadway return.

"What Kenny does first is he says, 'How will I buy this?'" explained Gyllenhaal. "So he found a space where he thought he can be most honest about what's going on in the world today while bringing themes that we've all dealt with for centuries to a modern audience. I think he has decided that this context, 2028, delivers the most truth to an audience of today."

"And he demands the truth every day! I love that, because I need it. We need it. We don't need to be BSed," added Washington. "We know what our job is and he's taken us up there [to the top of our game]. It's like, 'Ok, I've gotta go back home and rework this. I don't want him yelling to me!'"

The duo is joined onstage by Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’, Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Ludovico’, ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood, and swing Abiola Obatolu.