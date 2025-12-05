Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening Night at PAC NYC

A CHRISTMAS CAROL opened on Thursday night at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in lower Manhattan. See photos from the red carpet here!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a limited run through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson