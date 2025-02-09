Video: RIVERDANCE Celebrates 30th Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverdance is back in North American in 2025! Watch in this video as Riverdance Principal Dancer Amy-Mae Dolan speaks from the stage on the Riverdance 30 – The New Generation Tour in North America, which just launched a 40-city North American Tour that includes an engagement at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in DC, as well as return engagements to Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more across North America.

As the legendary show enters its 3rd decade, for the first time in its history, the production features a cast of dancers who were not born when the Irish Dance phenomenon quite literally took the world by storm 30 years ago.