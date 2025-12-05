Video: OH, MARY! Star Jane Krakowski's 'Red Bucket Speech' Goes Hilariously Wrong

Jane Krakowski, currently back on the boards as the title role in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! and the star is still getting her sea legs back when it comes to giving the yearly post-show Broadway Cares speech. Watch the video as Jane hilariously battles her way through the production's 'Red Bucket' speech.

Krakowski is currently playing the title role in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary! alongside Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ and John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband.' Originally slated to perform through December 7, 2025, their run was recently extended and the performers will now appear in the show through January 4, 2026 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

The cast also features Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Martin Landry (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’). Hannah Solow, Julian Manjerico, and Sean Peter Forte complete the company.