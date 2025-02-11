Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with Hannah Solow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it?

In this video, Oh, Mary! understudy extraordinaire Hannah Solow breaks down how she manages doing double understudy duty as Mary and Mary's Chaperone.

"Being an understudy is really hard and I think there's a large component that gets ignored," Hannah explained. "We get into this to be performers and then you spend most of your job not performing. So I think it really takes a strong person and someone who has a strong sense of self and who is willing to be introspective and deal with their emotions to be able to tackle that side of things as well."