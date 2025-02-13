Video: Maia Reficco Brainstorms Netflix's LA DOLCE VILLA as a Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off her run as Eurydice in Broadway's Hadestown, Maia Reficco is appearing in a brand new project for the screen. From the director of Mean Girls comes La Dolce Villa, a romantic comedy with breathtaking visuals to boot.

In the film, Reficco plays Olivia, an ambitious young entrepreneur who moves to Italy against her father, Eric's, wishes. In an attempt to stop her from buying an old Italian villa, Eric (played by Scott Foley) follows her across the pond, but, upon his arrival, begins to discover more than he bargained for.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Hadestown alum Maia Reficco to talk about the new movie, specifically discussing the differences between filming on location and performing in a theater.

"In such different ways, they both are very immersive," said the performer, who filmed this project in Italy. However, despite the "method" nature of filming where the story is set, she shared that the "liveliness" of theater "doesn't compare to anything in the world" in her experience.

Reficco also brainstormed what Olivia's big "I Want" song might look like if the story was a musical: "She'd be singing about [how] now that she's on her own, she can see the path clearly and she wants to feel whole and find herself again after so much grief...You know it's a belty song!"