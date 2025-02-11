Video: HADESTOWN Original Cast in West End Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, the original cast Broadway cast of Hadestown joins the West End production of the Tony Award winning musical at the Lyric Theatre. See footage of Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Patrick Page and Andre DeShields in rehearsals here!

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Patrick Page, who was set to star as Hades, will now be out of performances due to an injury. Phillip Boykin will be taking over as Hades in Page's absence.

The production currently stars original Broadway cast members Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, and Eva Noblezada as Eurydice.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.