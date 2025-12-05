Stage Mag Spotlight: Grace Theatre Guild's CINDERELLA

Click Here for More on Stage Mag

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Grace Theatre Guild's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version). Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Grace Theatre Guild's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the beloved stage adaptation of classic holiday film.

The Stage Mag includes more information about the production, with audience's being able to read about the show directly from the director. Hailey Anderson's discusses what the musical means to her and what it means to her to make her full-production directorial debut.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and character names like a traditional show program.

The Stage Mag also features biographies from cast members. While room on printed paper may be limited for bios, this digital program will allow performers to write bios as long as they would like.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

A special feature that Grace Theatre Guild has utilized is the Guest Book. This feature allows audience members to leave a note to a company member or leave a review of the show inside the Stage Mag.

To keep their audience informed on the latest news in theatre, Grace Theatre Guild includes BroadwayWorld's top stories at the bottom. This will automatically link to live breaking news stories in the world of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!