Video: Watch 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' from MYSTIC PIZZA

The new musical Mystic Pizza is now running at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse! Check out a new clip of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" as performed by Deánna Giulietti, Krystina Alabado, and Alaina Anderson.

Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features megahits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others.