Video: Ethan Lipton Opens Up About THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

Survival Jobs just shared Episode 144 featuring the brilliant playwright and performer Ethan Lipton. In this heartfelt and engaging conversation, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with Ethan to talk about his new play The Seat of Our Pants, now running at The Public Theater. The episode gives listeners an inside look at the creative spark behind the production and invites them into the curiosity, humor and imagination that fuel Ethan’s work!

This episode also explores the heart of why Ethan’s journey matters to so many artists. Jason and Samantha talk with him about the long stretch between early dreams and visible breakthroughs, and how hard it can feel when you are still grinding at your survival job, auditioning, submitting work and trying to stay hopeful. Ethan reflects on that part of his life with honesty and generosity, sharing, “I really went to work, right after college. I moved to Chicago when I was 21 and started temping, so work has always been kind of central to my journey, and so it ended up working for me. I agree, you can find your people anywhere.” His story is a reminder that community, persistence and a belief in your voice can carry you through the uncertain stretches and toward the moments that finally click.

The Seat of Our Pants is brought to life by an extraordinary creative team led by Ethan and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman. Inspired by Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, the play blends spectacle, comedy and emotional truth in a way that feels fresh and deeply resonant. The production is running at The Public Theater’s Newman Theater through December 7.

The episode opens with Jason and Samantha live in the Welcome to Times Square Studios, discussing the recent production of Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center, which ran through November 9 this season. The revival features a star-studded cast and a richly ambitious staging of the cult classic!

the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc.